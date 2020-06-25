Using a donation from Allen Cusson, the volunteer Hyde Park Town Fire Department has purchased a Magnum Trueairless sprayer to combat COVID-19.
This device allows the volunteer firemen and firewomen to sanitize surfaces, spaces and equipment without damaging the electrical devices within the fire station and fire trucks. This added high level of sanitation will help keep safe the volunteer department’s men and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.