Will your child be turning age 3 or age 4 by Sept. 1? The Hyde Park Elementary School preschool program is now pre-registering children for the next school year.
The program currently offers sessions for 3- and 4-year olds.
Pre-register by contacting registrar Karen Aither — 521-5418 or kaaither@hpes.org.
For program details, call teacher Berta Baxter at 802-521-5439 or email bbaxter@hpes.org.
