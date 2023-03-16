The Hyde Park Elementary School sixth grade class will hold its bottle drive on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.-noon at the school.

Help sixth graders raise money for their end of the year class trip to Maine by dropping off your bottles at the elementary school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.