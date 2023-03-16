The Hyde Park Elementary School sixth grade class will hold its bottle drive on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.-noon at the school.
Help sixth graders raise money for their end of the year class trip to Maine by dropping off your bottles at the elementary school.
If you can’t make the event, drop bottles off at Morrisville Beverage and let them know you are donating them to the Hyde Park sixth grade class or arrange for someone to pick up your bottles by emailing hpes6thgrade2023@gmail.com or reaching out to a sixth-grade family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.