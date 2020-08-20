Hyde Park Home Day is canceled for 2020.
In February, Hyde Park Community Circle and town officials met with interested members of the community to have a “Next Generation Think Session.”
Nearly 40 Hyde Park residents met and began the process of looking at future community development.
The group was in the midst of starting a visioning process with the Vermont Council on Rural Development when COVID-19 hit. All activities came to a sudden stop.
Hyde Park Community Circle is hoping to continue its visioning process for 2021 to find ways to continue its much-valued events, as well as looking at other activities.
But the group needs more help in order to continue past events and create new ones. If anyone is interested in joining these efforts, contact Judy Clark at 888-4864 or jjclark@myfairpoint.net.
