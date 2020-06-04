The former St. Teresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Hyde Park will be demolished soon.
The bell in the church tower was removed late last month.
The last religious service was held at St. Teresa’s several years ago, and the building has deteriorated. The property is for sale, but the condition of the church building has been an obstacle to its sale, according to the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, who oversees local Catholic parishes. So, the building is scheduled for the wrecking ball.
Demolishing a church is not a simple thing because of the emotional and spiritual attachments people have with the structure.
Former parishioners were invited to visit the church last Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m.
“Some folks came by to share memories, others took a memento from the church, and then those present stayed to pray the rosary together,” Schnobrich said.