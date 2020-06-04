St. Teresa’s Catholic Church

Demolition is in the future for the former St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Hyde Park. The 1904 bell in the church tower was recently removed.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The former St. Teresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Hyde Park will be demolished soon.

The bell in the church tower was removed late last month.

The last religious service was held at St. Teresa’s several years ago, and the building has deteriorated. The property is for sale, but the condition of the church building has been an obstacle to its sale, according to the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, who oversees local Catholic parishes. So, the building is scheduled for the wrecking ball.

Demolishing a church is not a simple thing because of the emotional and spiritual attachments people have with the structure.

Former parishioners were invited to visit the church last Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m.

“Some folks came by to share memories, others took a memento from the church, and then those present stayed to pray the rosary together,” Schnobrich said.

