The Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park will be selling “feel good” wreaths on Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, the church will not be hosting the craft show but will be selling the wreaths to purchase food for Christmas boxes, in conjunction with the Lamoille Family Center.
Wreaths are 12-inches and cost $25; 16-inch wreaths are $30. Lovely velvet bows come in either red or maroon.
Reserve your wreaths by calling Pixie Loomis at 888-3652 or come on by Dec. 5 to the church and pick one up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.