The 43rd Hyde Park Christmas craft fair is Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Hyde Park Elementary School, 9 a.m-3 p.m., organized by the Second Congregational Church.
There will be a selection of crafts and foods all made by local crafters — a great place to buy local. There will also be wreaths for sale with the proceeds used to make 25 Christmas food baskets.
Lunch will also be available, and masks are required. Come and get in the festive holiday mood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.