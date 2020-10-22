The 18th annual hunter’s breakfast, sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Brookfield’s Pond Village Church, will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 7-11 a.m., Ridge Road and Route 65 in Brookfield.
The takeout breakfast includes plain or blueberry pancakes, bacon, home fries, fruit and coffee or tea. It is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
There will also be a bake sale
