Over 50 community members from Johnson and beyond braved the soggy weather Sunday afternoon to celebrate the installation of the new public mural “Humans of Johnson.”
This 12-foot by 16-foot art piece commissioned by the Johnson Beautification Committee and designed and painted by Northern Vermont University graduate Finn Watsula is mounted to the town’s public works building along the Rail Trail just across from Old Mill Park.
The committee successfully got all the materials and studio space for the project donated, raised an additional $4,050 from local organizations and individuals on the mural project.
Pending approval from the Johnson Selectboard, the committee hopes to apply for a Spark grant in the spring to fund phase two of this mural series, “Scenes of Johnson.”
