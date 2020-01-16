Lamoille Housing Partnership has been awarded a Vermont Economic Justice Grant from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation. The grant will support the affordable housing nonprofit’s continued efforts to reduce housing barriers in Lamoille County and Hardwick.
“The Ben & Jerry’s employee grantmaking committee was impressed by the vision and economic equity potential expressed in LHP’s proposal,” says Rebecca Golden, director of programs at the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation. “We are very happy to support this work.”
The grant is awarded annually to nonprofit organizations in Vermont “working to address the economic, social and environmental impacts of poverty.”
The Lamoille Housing Partnership program will bring together housing, human service and municipal professionals to share their expertise in areas of housing, supportive services and zoning laws in a series of summits set for 2020 and early 2021.
Community members and stakeholders will be invited to learn about and collaboratively address rising homelessness and eviction rates, supportive services for residents, recovery housing and outdated zoning policies that inhibit inclusive community development in the region.