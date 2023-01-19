Kristy Sansone has joined Lamoille Housing Partnership’s board of trustees.
“We can never forget people that do not have as much as others, and the hardships that they go through,” Sansone, who recently began her three-year term, said. “Affordable housing creates balance in our community and furthers total community growth with fewer highs and lows and more stability.”
Sansone joins Lamoille House Partnership board president David Ford, as well as Davis Koier of Morrisville, Stefanie Eichler of Morrisville, Tess Milner of Johnson, Brian Story of Johnson, Jennifer Degree of Hyde Park, Melissa Sheffer of Morrisville, Hannah Gale of Johnson, Cristin Laux of Stowe and a Lamoille Community House representative as members of the nonprofit’s board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.