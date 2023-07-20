Honey & Soul brings evocative vocal harmonies to Tuesday Night Live on July 25, 6-8:30 p.m. in Johnson.
Considered a soul-folk powerhouse, the folky and funky trio from Burlington includes Hannah Housman (songwriter and guitarist), Cleo Flemming (cellist and bassist) and Danica Cunningham (fiddle and banjo).
Hannah writes the songs and the trio arranges and produces the music.
Tuesday Night Live is free thanks to the support of local businesses. Just bring a blanket or chair. A variety of vendors with food will be on site, including homemade pie, Alice’s German chocolate cake and McKenzie hot dogs.
Parking is along School Street, in the school lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that stops the music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.