The Lamoille Valley Housing & Homelessness Coalition hosts its 5th Homelessness Awareness Day Thursday, Jan. 20, from noon-2 p.m. at the Northgate Plaza in Morrisville to memorialize the 53 Vermonters who died while homeless in 2021.
The outdoor event is being held to raise awareness about Lamoille County’s challenges with housing and homelessness and to amplify the voices of community members who have experienced homelessness.
Activities include a group walk through downtown Morrisville, speakers from area housing, homeless and social service organizations, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic and hot chocolate.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Kim Anetsberger at kanetsberger@lamoilleshelter.org or Sherry Marcelino at sherry.marcelino@lamoille.org.
