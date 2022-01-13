Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 25F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.