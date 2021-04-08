Annie Price, RN, is now a certified childbirth educator at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville.
After spending 15 years as a nurse in the birthing center, Price is ready to help prepare families for the arrival of their newest editions.
“After spending many years at the bedside, coaching women through the labor process, I am excited to bring my experience and knowledge to this new setting,” said Price.
Price can share skills, help families evaluate options, help set realistic intentions and ensure new mothers and fathers are prepared for their individual labor experience.
