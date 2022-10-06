Due to the postponement of the Franklin Hooper program scheduled for Sunday, the Holcomb House, 188 Main Street East, in Johnson, will open on that day, Oct. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.
Do you have an interest in or curiosity about Johnson residents who participated in the Civil War? There is a list of who served with added information about many available. A recent addition to the Johnson Historical Society’s collection is a pocket Bible carried by George B. Whiting throughout the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War while serving in Company F, the 13th Regiment of the Union Army.
Stop by to learn more about the society’s extensive collection of artifacts and memorabilia. Free.
More at johnsonhistoricalsociety.org
