Did you have an autograph book during your school days?
A small book that can fit in your pocket, autograph books have a long history dating back to 1545. Stop by the Holcomb House, 188 Lower Main St. East on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a presentation on historical autograph books in the collection of the Johnson Historical Society.
These books were popular among students and scholars in Dutch and Germanic cultures. The oldest autograph book in the society’s collection is dated from 1883. Books contain signatures of classmates and teachers as well as poetry, verses and drawings.
Contact volunteerlois7826@gmail.com or 802-635-7826 with questions.
