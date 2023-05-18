History essay winner

From left, Susan Earle, essay chair, Donna Hale, essay co-chair, Matthew Califano and Califano’s mother, Anca Rosca.

 Courtesy photo

This year, the Daughters of the American Revolution History Essay Contest winner was Matthew Califano, a junior from Craftsbury Common who attends Craftsbury Academy.

He also won first prize at the state-level competition.

