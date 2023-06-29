This year’s “Hazen Road Dispatch” features several new voices as well as those of some old-timers.
New voices include Ross Connolly, a former owner of the Hardwick Gazette, who reviews Eric Pope’s book “Granite Kingdom.” Sandy Gebbie and Mike Metcalf contributed memories about the Gebbie ski tow and “I Married Greensboro Club.”
Two regular contributors, Clay Simpson and Dan Metraux, have pieces about Herbert Turrell, founder of the Turrell Fund and the Greensboro Association, and about early Craftsbury’s horrible roads. Tim Breen, a historian of early American history, has written an account about the founding of Greensboro.
Gail Sangree writes about Cyrus Homer, Timothy Hinman’s slave, and contrasts him with Paul Mingo, an African American who settled in Greensboro before 1810. Wiz Dow writes a well-researched account of Mark Foster, a former Hardwick town treasurer who turned embezzler during his tenure.
There’s lots more, including photos. Look for the 2023 issue — the 47th — in Greensboro at Willey’s, Smith’s and Wilson Farm Market; in Craftsbury at the Genny and the C Village Store; and in Hardwick at Front Seat Coffee, the Galaxy and Buffalo Mountain Market.
If any of these pieces spur you to write something historical, Greensboro Historical Society would be delighted to consider your submission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.