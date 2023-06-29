This year’s “Hazen Road Dispatch” features several new voices as well as those of some old-timers.

New voices include Ross Connolly, a former owner of the Hardwick Gazette, who reviews Eric Pope’s book “Granite Kingdom.” Sandy Gebbie and Mike Metcalf contributed memories about the Gebbie ski tow and “I Married Greensboro Club.”

