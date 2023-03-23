The Johnson Historical Society will present “Our Peace Corps Experience” by Ben and Stacey Waterman on Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 p.m. at the Holcomb House, 188 Main St. East.
The Watermans served from 2005-2007 in Malawi, East Africa, where they shared their knowledge and skills while providing international public service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.