Historic photo murals have been installed at Ted Alexander Rail Trailhead Welcome Center in Johnson at Old Mill Park.
The seven photo panels complete the design of the welcome center. They alternate with open windows, so Lamoille Valley Rail Trail travelers see the historic re-creations with an ever-changing view of people at picnic tables, on athletic fields, and the trees and skyline.
Funding from Ted Alexander’s family, substantial municipal support, a volunteer work committee, and many helping hands turned the building dream into a reality.
Building designer Howard Romero staged the photos with casting and costume help from North Vermont University student Makenzie Edwards. After digital editing by Elias Gillen, the panels were printed by Great Big Graphics.
The welcome center already offers essential amenities: a water fountain, port-a-potty, bike stand, map and info display and sheltered picnic tables. A bike repair station and electricity will be installed soon.
Old Mill Park amenities include a large parking area, walking trail and small playground with nearby pavilion.
