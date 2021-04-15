Hyde Park’s Gihon Valley Hall committee has received a $50,000 grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont to restore the building’s original 1910 windows and to install storm windows to improve the building’s insulation.
The money was part of the Preservation Trust of Vermont’s recent awarding of $625,000 in grants.
While some have called North Hyde Park a “drive-by” community along busy Route 100, in part for lack of a central gathering spot, the volunteer-run Gihon Valley Hall Committee is working to change this.
Committee Secretary Liz Courtney said, “Restoring the Gihon Valley Hall will not only create a central gathering hub for the neighborhood but also create another node for community on the north end of the town to complement Hyde Park Village on the south end of town.”
The Gihon Valley Hall Committee has been working throughout the past three years to make improvements to the building in order to maximize its use as a community gathering space. With heat pumps newly installed in the hall — made possible thanks in part to a 2020 grant from the Vermont Arts Council — the committee deemed window insulation crucial as it prepares to use the building during more months of the year.
Other supported projects included the Elmore General Store in Elmore, which received $100,000.
