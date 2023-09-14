Cambridge Historical Society member Jennifer Bartlau will present an introduction to the gravestones of New England in a public presentation Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at the Warner Lodge, 49 School St., Jeffersonville.
The iconography of gravestones has evolved over the years, reflecting the changing beliefs of New Englanders. Once you hear this talk and see the different gravestones, you’ll recognize some of the images in local cemeteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.