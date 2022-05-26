Winners in the 8- and 9-year-olds age group at the state 4-H horse hippology contest, May 15, were Nora Kidder, Cambridge, first; Josephine Kascha-Hare, Milton, second; Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax, third; and Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott, fourth.
Paityn Paradee, Swanton, Natalie Chevalier, Franklin, Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury, and Elyse Thurber, Bellows Falls all placed in the 4-H horse judging contest, May 15 in Colchester, in the 10- to 11-year-old age group.
