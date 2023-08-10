Tuesday Night Live will feature High Summer on Aug. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., at the Legion Field on School Street, Johnson.
High Summer’s sound is a visceral groove. Original compositions are complimented by well-curated covers that highlight the group’s dynamic musical exploration over a rhythmic foundation. Long time members of the Burlington musical community include Andric Severance on keyboards, Jon McCartan on bass guitar, Jason Thime on drums, Al Teodosio on guitar, Matt DeLuca, percussion, Matt Davide on the baritone saxophone, Jacob Deva Racusin on the tenor saxophone and percussion, and Miriam Bernardo, vocals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.