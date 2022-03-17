Nineteen high school students across Vermont were selected as school champions in the 2022 statewide Poetry Out Loud competition, including Peoples Academy’s Andi Tisdell, who advanced to the state finals March 14 at the Barre Opera House.
Poetry Out Loud is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry — both classic and contemporary — through memorization, performance and competition. Since the program began in 2005, more than four million students across the country have participated.
In Vermont in 2022, 75 teachers from 19 schools across the state registered to bring the program to their classrooms, reaching more than 2,500 students.
