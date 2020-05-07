LUMS teachers
Lamoille Union Middle School’s Alpha Omega Team extends a huge shout-out to students and parents throughout the distance-learning journey. The team teachers have been impressed with the academic engagement, Google-meet lesson sessions, overcoming obstacles and the way their students have adapted to this unique learning style. Congratulations and keep up the high level of learning. The teachers are Melissa Piscitelli, Joelle Wheeler, Brian Long, Amy Whitlock, Angela Spencer and Shelley Jones.

