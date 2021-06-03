Puppeteers Justin Lander and Rose Friedman of Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville hold a week of free workshops in preparation of the East Hardwick Children’s Parade events June 12.
Workshop participants will build a kid-powered street fair, creating carnival booths, games and roving performances, to be presented at the end of the parade. The workshops will take place June 7-11 from 2:30-4 p.m. at the East Hardwick Grange, 88 East Church St.
Snacks will be provided.
All workshops as well as the parade itself will follow Vermont’s current COVID-19 guidelines.
For information: moderntimestheater@gmail.com or 472-8987.
