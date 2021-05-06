A 3-acre buffer zone on the Lamoille River needs some trees. And, your help.
Come help the Lamoille County Conservation District plant bare rootstock of conservation trees, Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m., in Hyde Park.
Bring comfortable outdoor cloths, boots and work gloves if you have them. The district will supply shovels, water and work gloves as well.
Contact Peter Danforth, 802-521-3004 or lccddirector@gmail.com, if you wish to help.
