The Johnson Beautification Committee and Jenna’s Promise holds a ribbon cutting and free ice cream social celebrating the public art mural, “World Cow,” Saturday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-noon, Jenna’s Promising Goods, 405 Railroad St.
“We are all spots on the same cow,” said artist DJ Barry, who recently painted the facade of the former Parker & Stern’s truss building facing west on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
World Cow’s mission is to bring the world closer together by spreading kindness, to break down borders and unite people, and to understand our differences and celebrate them.
The mural was sponsored by the town and a variety of local businesses.
More at worldcow.earth.
