The Stowe High School boys golf team has been invited to participate in the High School National Golf Invitational at the historic Pinehurst in North Carolina in June.
The boys, who worked and played hard to receive this honor, are excited for this amazing opportunity. And, you can help.
Are you itching to swing the clubs again? Are you missing the friendly side games during a round of golf with friends? Would you like to help the Stowe High School golf team with an experience of a lifetime?
Join the fundraiser tournament to support these boys at Tin Cup Indoor Golf in Morrisville, Sunday, March 15, starting at 10 a.m.
The 9-hole tournament features individuals and teams of four and a $30 per person entry fee. There will be skins, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions, raffles and more.
Information: Jennifer Sinclair at 435-659-1125.