Cambridge Community Food Shelf needs the following items:
Food: canned fruit, spaghetti, baked beans, condiments, dried cereal, hot cereal, hearty soups and canned pastas.
Personal items: shampoo, toothpaste, dental floss, bars of soap, deodorant, hand soap, diapers (sizes 4-6), toilet paper, paper towns, laundry pods or detergent.
Drop off these items at the Cambridge Community Food Shelf at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays or during business hours at the Union Bank or Varnum Library in Jeffersonville.
