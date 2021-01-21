The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is in the process of developing the five-year update for the Lamoille Tactical Basin Plan and is looking for citizen input.
Tactical Basin Plans are strategic guidebooks for improving watershed health. They identify surface waters in need of restoration and protection, outline a list of actions to achieve water quality goals, and identify partners and funding critical to implementing those actions.
Offer feedback: bit.ly/39Hj7c8.
The 2021 plan will also include the third phase to reduce nutrient pollution (phosphorus) in Lake Champlain.
