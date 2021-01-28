Shoveling today? Remember the mailbox, postal service says.
“It takes more than a few flakes to deter letter carriers from making their appointed rounds throughout New England, but if they cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail,” said Shawn Blaine, postal operations manager.
“The Postal Service treats safety and service with equal priority,” Blaine said, “That’s why we remind you to include that mailbox in your snow removal routine.”
Severe weather conditions can make doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps quickly grow hazardous.
“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Blaine said. “If there's a warm spell, and the melting snow puddles, a quick freeze can make a sidewalk slick again.”
Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.
