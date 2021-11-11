What’s a turkey without the stuffing? The food share is 1,800 boxes short this Thanksgiving, but you can help.
American Legion Post 33 Yetis baseball team heard about Lamoille County Food Share’s lack of stuffing and offered to put on a stuffing drive.
Join the Yetis on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Peoples Academy bandshell from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and donate non-perishable stuffing to benefit the effort to complete Thanksgiving spreads for all those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.