The Johnson Historical Society welcomes visitors to the Holcomb House, 188 Main St. East, on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1-3 p.m. to help decorate the Christmas tree in the parlor, light the candles in the windows and add some holiday touches to the front porch.
You can also just browse the collection of artifacts and view the art and photographs that represent the town’s history. Meet the historical society's newest trustee, Dennis Richards, who will be the host on Sunday.
For more information, call 802-635-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.