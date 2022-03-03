Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County needs substitute drivers to help when the regular driver is unavailable.
This is a way to get out safely while helping others live independently.
Meals on Wheels are delivered weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information contact Anne Greshin at agreshin@cvcoa.org or 802-241-4840.
