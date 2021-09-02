Two trail building days will take place at Krusch Nature Preserve Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, 9 a.m., in Cambridge.
Meet in the parking lot on North Cambridge Road. The lot is one third of a mile north of where North Cambridge Road meets Pumpkin Harbor Road.
Volunteers will be building a section of new trail beyond the seasonal brook that is down the bank from the open meadow. This is unbroken ground and will replace a part of the preserve’s traditional path.
Bring tools if you can — hard rakes, grass rakes and brush clearing tools. Bring water, bug deterrent, snacks and so on. Small first-aid items would be a good idea.
RSVP to trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org.
