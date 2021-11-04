A Krusch Preserve trail building day takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 316 North Cambridge Road.
No trail-building experience is necessary. The work is more heavy-duty gardening than busting rocks.
Work on the 150-yard section of new trail is almost complete. This weekend crews will start the last of the new trail sections, a 68-yard run a little farther into the preserve.
This year volunteers have completed about 600 yards of new built trail.
Feel free to bring tools — earth carrying totes, hard rakes, grass rakes, brush clearing tools, etc.
Bring water, bug deterrent, snacks, and so on. Small first-aid items would be a good idea.
For more, go to kruschnaturepreserve.org/work-party-days.
