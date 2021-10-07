Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity is seeking fundraiser volunteers. The group needs 60 volunteers to help park cars and work the entry tent at the Stowe Fall Craft Fair, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 8-10.
Contact Judy Bickford to sign up at bickford@vtlink.net or 802-888-6918.
