The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Update via Zoom on Monday, April 27, at 7:30 a.m.
Anyone can attend. To join the meeting: us04web.zoom.us/j/78603086679.
Meeting ID: 786 0308 6679.
