Healthy Lamoille Valley is asking for the community’s participation in its biannual community and parent survey.
Completing the survey gives participants the chance win gift cards. The survey is open through Feb. 28.
Healthy Lamoille Valley and community partners will use the information to inform upcoming work around preventing and reducing youth substance use in the Lamoille Valley.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/HLVsurvey2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.