Healthy Lamoille Valley is rolling out a new format for its coalition meetings.
Meetings will be held the second Tuesday of the month from 3:30-4:45 p.m. and will include a short training component, breakout groups on a topic or area of coalition work, reports and group discussion. These replace the evening coalition meetings.
The change is to allow higher participation by youth and school partners. Meetings are open to all youth, parents/caregivers and community partners who have an interest in reducing youth substance use.
Email jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org for an invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.