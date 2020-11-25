Healthy Lamoille Valley is hosting regular meetings the first Tuesday of each month.
Meetings are open to youth, parents/caregivers, educators, business owners, law enforcement and anyone who is interested in preventing and reducing youth substance misuse.
The next meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. The group will talk about Healthy Lamoille Valley’s Community Planning Toolkit: Preventing Youth Substance Misuse and Building Protective Factors.
View the toolkit: healthylamoillevalley.org/community-policy-toolkit.
Register in advance: zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sfuygpzMqGdGtHxSKsXqcYtGpsUubqZau.
