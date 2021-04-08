Healthy Lamoille Valley is assessing the training needs of local volunteer youth coaches.
Through the help of a grant, Healthy Lamoille Valley is helping coaches develop techniques to help players, while sustaining local youth sports programs for the long term.
If you are a youth sports volunteer coach, administrator or serve in a league leadership capactity, sign up for a new focus group, “Youth Sports Coaches Building Youth Protective Factors, especially in the time of COVID,” Sunday, April 11, 3-4 p.m.
Find the signup link here at healthylamoillevalley.org.
Contact Alison Link, at alison@
healthylamoillevalley.org with questions and to get connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.