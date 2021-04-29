Healthy Lamoille Valley is launching a poster and social media graphic contest to educate about the harms tobacco and nicotine products have on the environment.
All 5th-12th grade students in all of Lamoille County, and the towns of Hardwick, Greensboro, Craftsbury, Stannard and Woodbury, are invited to participate.
The top 10 submissions, as voted by the Lamoille Area Youth Council, will be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate from a local merchant. Entries are due by Friday, May 21. Winners will be announced on World No Tobacco Day, May 31.
To participate, visit healthylamoillevalley.org or other reputable sources, and learn about how tobacco harms the environment. Then, create a poster or a social media graphic with at least one fact about how tobacco and nicotine harms the environment.
Work can be uploaded to healthylamoillevalley.org.
Questions? Contact Brian Duda, Healthy Lamoille Valley youth substance prevention coordinator, at brian@healthylamoillevalley.org.
