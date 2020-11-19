Healthy Lamoille Valley is forming a cannabis workgroup prompted by the passage of Act 164, which clears the way for recreational marijuana dispensaries.
“This has impacts on our work in prevention as it has the potential to increase risk factors that contribute to youth substance misuse during this important time in a young person’s brain development,” said Jessica Bickford, coordinator of Healthy Lamoille Valley.
The group is working in partnership with Prevention Works VT and coalition partners around the state to understand what this law means for kids and how to reduce risk factors and promote protective factors.
Alison Link, Healthy Lamoille Valley policy and community outreach coordinator, will serve on a Prevention Works VT workgroup that will spend the next few weeks analyzing the bill and creating prevention-focused recommendations.
This group will present its findings and recommendations via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 20, noon.
Request an invite from jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org if you are interested in attending.
Email Bickford as well if you’d like to participate in the cannabis workgroup.
