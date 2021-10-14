Winners of Healthy Lamoille Valley’s annual prevention honors have been announced.
Prevention all-stars represent the full engagement of the coalition, including individuals, businesses, organizations and volunteer collaborations to reduce youth substance use and encouraging youth to make substance-free healthy choices.
Awards were presented at the last coalition meeting Oct. 5, to River Arts and the Studio Store, Peoples Academy Middle Level health and counseling team, the team at Green Mountain Access Television, Dr. Katie Marvin, youth council member Kate Lewton, and community member Maria Davies.
Learn more about the All-Stars and watch a recording of the awards ceremony at healthylamoillevalley.org/2021-all-stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.