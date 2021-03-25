Dr. Jay Dege and Dr. Sharon Fine have joined Northern Counties Health Care’s Danville Health Center.
Dege is a family medicine physician who focuses on fostering and supporting healthy lifestyles using preventative medicine to maximize quality of life and works in a collaborative approach to support patients with chronic illnesses.
Fine is a family medicine physician who has worked at the Danville Health Center since 1997, but has been on a three-year hiatus due to an unexpected diagnosis of advanced cancer.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3qI7eci or call 802-684-2275.
