This year’s North Hyde Park fall fest is a Harvest Hootenanny with food and live music at Gihon Valley Hall, Saturday, Oct. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Music will be by Americana and classic rock cover band She Was Right. There will be a food and pie sale on the lawn. A $10 donation is suggested.
All proceeds help fund the work of the Gihon Valley Hall Committee to restore and improve the historic building and revitalize North Hyde Park village.
Note: The craft fair has been postponed but interested vendors can email gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com about future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.