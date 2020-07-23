Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick has landed a $100,000 grant from the Vermont Community Development Program, positioning the library for a great leap forward.

After 18 months of fundraising and remarkable bequests received in 2018, the goal of raising $1.14 million in non-taxpayer dollars for a major library expansion project has just about been reached.

The remainder of the funding for the library expansion, the last $550,000, is being requested from the taxpayers in a municipal bond vote Aug. 11, as part of the statewide primary election.

While the pandemic has caused economic uncertainty, the library trustees think the best deal can be struck this fall, when most contractors are putting together their work for the next calendar year.

Further, interest rates are expected to remain low, and the first bond payment won’t be due until 2022.

